CT Open top seeds Kvitova, Radwanska and Mladenovic take a swing at acting and singing?!!

Kvitova opens play Monday at 7pm

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– It’s a big year for the Connecticut Open. The tournament is celebrating its 20th year in New Haven.

Petra Kvitova, Agnieszka Radwanska, Kiki Mladenovic and Dominika Cibulkova, helping the tournament get the party started.
The top seeds did their best shooting a promotional video, that included singing happy birthday and recording a spoof segment on the upcoming eclipse.

Kvitova described her singing skills as “terrible” and apologized, she also said her acting as “bad.”
Good thing she makes a living playing tennis.

Kvitova, the 3-time CT Open champ, plays her first match Monday night at 7pm on Stadium Court.

