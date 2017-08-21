Fairfield residents pumped to watch their Little Leaguers chase world title

By: Kent Pierce, News 8 Reporter

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)–It’s been a Cinderella season for the team from Fairfield in the Little League World Series, but midnight could strike as early as Monday night.

The team faces a do-or-die game against Walla Walla, Washington.

Still, the hometown fans could not be more proud.

“We’re rooting for you guys,” said resident Selina Conklin. “Keep going, you got it.”

Nancy Roach said she’s been following the team’s run. “I have. I’ve been very proud of them.” She says the whole town has been following as well. “It’s wonderful,” she said.

Hannah O’Grady babysat one of the team’s pitchers.

“Ethan Righter, yes. I was his babysitter a few years ago, so I have some embarassing stories about him I’m sure. But he’s awesome, I wish him the best of luck.”

“It happened a few years ago where they went this far, and it’s great to see it happen again with such a great group of young boys,” O’Grady said.

Fairfield was scheduled to take the field at 8 p.m. on Monday, though the game has been delayed by rain. You can watch on ESPN 2.

