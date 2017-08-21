Genie Bouchard wins match during eclipse at Connecticut Open

(WTNH)–It’s a big night at the Connecticut Open, as legends Martina Navritalova and Mats Wilander will play in an exhibition, right after three-time champion Petra Kvitova takes the court.

On Monday, they played during the eclipse. Fan favorites Genie Bouchard and American Lauren Davis were the lucky two who got to play during the rare event.

Bouchard looked like the player who once reached No. 7 in the world, winning in straight sets, 6-1, 6-3.

Was she feeling some kind of weird energy during the eclipse? We asked her:

