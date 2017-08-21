Martina Navratilova takes court for maybe final time in Connecticut Open Legends Event

(WTNH)–Monday was a big night at the Connecticut Open. Legends Martina Navratilova and Mats Wilander played an exhibition to end the day at the CT Tennis Center.

There were lots of Grand Slam titles out there on the court. Both players were once ranked No. 1 in the world. Navratiolva is considered the greatest women’s player of all-time by many. She won 18 major singles titles, and over 30 Grand Slam doubles titles as well.

The Tennis Hall of Famers looked pretty good. Navratilova has played in New Haven before, but she says this might be the last time she does.

Check out the video above for more.

More stories by John Pierson