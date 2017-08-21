Purdue University to expand alcohol sales at sporting events

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Purdue University is hoping to increase revenue and attendance at sporting events by selling alcohol.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports Purdue announced in June that alcohol will be available throughout the university’s football stadium and basketball arena. Beer and wine won’t be available in areas immediately adjacent to student sections.

Officials spent two years testing alcohol sales on a patio near the football stadium’s end zone. Athletic Director Mike Bobinski says the fan response was positive and alcohol-related disturbances decreased.

Bobinski says the university hopes to use the alcohol sales not just to raise revenue, but to attract and retain more fans at the games.

Many schools have offered alcoholic beverages in VIP areas of sporting events, but don’t offer it to the general public.

