Report: Jim Calhoun still considering St. Joseph coaching offer

(WTNH)–Jim Calhoun is still weighing his options and hasn’t decided whether or not to accept an offer to become the head coach at the University of St. Joseph, the Hartford Courant’s Dom Amore reported on Monday.

“I’m still trying to figure everything out. Hopefully, I’ll be able to get more answers this week,” Calhoun told the Courant while at Kevin Ollie’s charity golf event. “It’s more me than anything else right now.”

The 75-year-old told reporters at his own charity golf event last week that he was considering making a coaching comeback.

The Courant reported that the University of St. Joseph, which just this year voted to admit male students after having been exclusively a women’s college since its beginning in 1932, offered Calhoun the opportunity to help start its men’s basketball program.

The team would compete at the NCAA’s Division III level, playing in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference, alongside schools like New Haven’s Albertus Magnus College and Providence’s Johnson and Wales.

Calhoun told reporters last week that even if he decides to accept a head coaching position, he would also like to remain on as an advisor with UConn’s athletic program, a job he has held since he retired in 2012.

He hinted that his wife Pat and the rest of his family would play a role in his decision, though his comments Monday suggest they might be supportive.

Calhoun has also done TV work for ESPN over the past four years, but said he would eagerly give that job up for the opportunity to be back on the sidelines.

The Hall of Famer appears to be in good health now after having endured bouts with cancer and related issues, and other health issues such as spinal stenosis. He cited those as part of the reason he retired back in 2012.

Over a 40-year coaching career, Calhoun has a record of 873-380. He led UConn to national titles in 1999, 2004 and 2011. The Huskies also won 10 Big East regular season titles and seven tournament titles under his watch.

St. Joseph would begin play in the 2018-19 season. Calhoun said he would like to let the school know one way or another before the fall semester begins this year.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff