Aggie Radwanska defeats Genie Bouchard in straight sets, moves to quarterfinals at Connecticut Open

(WTNH)–The top seed at the Connecticut Open has advanced to the Round of 8. Agnieszka Radwanska defeated Canadian Eugenie Bouchard on Tuesday night at the Connecticut Tennis Center, 6-3, 7-5.

Radwanska, the tournament’s defending champion, had to fight to reach the quarterfinals, overcoming a late rally from Bouchard that nearly forced a third set. She’ll take on the winner of 8-seed Peng Shuai and Mirjana Lucic-Baroni for a spot in the semifinals.

“I had so many chances from the beginning of the second set,” Radwanska told reporters after the match. “So many 40-15 games, so many break points. When you’re not using those kind of chances against good players, there’s always trouble. But I’m very happy I could finish the match in two sets.”

The match took one hour and 45 minutes.

