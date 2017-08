(WTNH)–Fans at the Connecticut Tennis Center will get their first look at the Connecticut Open’s top seed on Tuesday night. Defending champion Agnieszka Radwanska takes on Genie Bouchard in the feature match.

The winner moves on to the quarterfinals. On the court, it’s been a tough year for Radwanska. Off the court though, things have been great. She married her hitting partner Dawid Celt last month.

Aggie says all is good for the newlyweds.

More stories by John Pierson