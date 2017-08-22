Fairfield Little League coach Mike Randazzo was college roommates with Mo Vaughn

(WTNH)–Baseball has always been a part of Fairfield American Little League manager Mike Randazzo’s life. Before coaching, he was a heck of a college baseball player at Seton Hall.

His roommate in college was none other than former Red Sox slugger Mo Vaughn. The two grew up together in Norwalk, and baseball brought them together.

“We grew up on the same street,” Randazzo said. “Between me, my brother and Mo, we were basically like brothers, and another guy in Norwalk, Kevin Morton, the three of us were fortunate to play legion ball together. We went to college together.”

Randazzo said Mo reached out to him when he saw his Little League team had reached Williamsport. All three of them played professional ball as well.

