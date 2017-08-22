Fairfield’s Little League World Series game with New Jersey postponed until Wednesday

Published: Updated:
Fairfield, Conn., pitcher Michael Iannazzo delivers in the second inning of a baseball game against Lufkin, Texas in United States pool play at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. Texas won the game 6-3. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

(WTNH)–Fairfield American’s run at the Little League World Series will continue for at least one more day.

The team’s game against Jackson Township, New Jersey has been postponed until Wednesday at 11 a.m. due to rain.

The winner of Wednesday’s game will play in the U.S. semifinals beginning on Thursday. Fairfield defeated Jackson, 7-6, in their first meeting, the opening game of the Little League World Series for both teams.

The U.S. Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, with the Little League World Series Championship game slated for Sunday at 3 p.m.

