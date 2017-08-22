Little League World Series an incredible experience for Fairfield’s Randazzo family

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WTNH) — The weather for Tuesday night’s Little League World Series game for Fairfield American doesn’t look promising, and it appears that mother nature is the only thing that can slow this Connecticut team down.

On Monday night, the dream season continued with a dramatic come from behind win against Walla Walla, Washington.

Related Content: Pin trading a big part of Little League World Series

It was an especially exciting experience for the Randozzo family.

Mike Randazzo serves as the team’s manager while his son, Leo, plays third base. With his wife, Lisa, cheering from the stands, this is an experience that will last a lifetime.

“…We are a huge baseball family from Mike playing at Senior Hall to my son playing through the Little League and going to college to play,” said Lisa. “It is amazing. It is a dream come true…the best baseball experience you can ask for.”

“How does this rank as the best baseball part of your life?” Mike asked himself. “I didn’t even have to hesitate. It’s at the top of the list. I don’t think it’s even close in spite [of] all the accolades that I was fortunate to have over my life, nothing even compares to this, not even close.”

Mike also mentioned the special bond the game helps him create with his son.

“…To be able to do this with my son, it’s absolutely incredible. I’ll stop there because I’ll probably get emotional so let’s move on,” he joked.

Fairfield American will hope to move on itself Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 7:30 p.m.

More stories by Erik Dobratz