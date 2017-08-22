New York City FC to host regular season game at Rentschler Field

david villa New York City FC to host regular season game at Rentschler Field
FILE – In this Sunday, May 21, 2017 file photo, New York City FC’s David Villa (7) celebrates his second-half goal as he runs past Orlando City’s Leo Pereira, left, in an MLS soccer game in Orlando, Fla. It’s Rivalry Week for Major League Soccer with three marquee matchups set for this weekend. The Hudson River Derby between the Red Bulls and NYCFC on Saturday, June 24, 2017 has been grabbing much of the attention. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

(WTNH)–New York City FC is coming to Rentschler Field. The MLS soccer club will play in East Hartford on Saturday, September 23rd. Kickoff is at 3 p.m.

The team’s home game with the Houston Dynamos was relocated from Yankee Stadium to the Rent after the Yankees scheduled a makeup game with the Kansas City Royals on September 25. There would not be enough time to change the field from soccer to baseball, according to team officials.

UConn football has a bye the week of the 23rd, leaving Rentschler Field available.

Big crowds have shown up for soccer events there in the past, as the United States men’s and women’s national teams have played at the Rent. The U.S. men’s team knocked off Ghana in a friendly, 2-1, in front of more than 28,700 fans on July 1.

Fans who have tickets to the match at Yankee Stadium can exchange them for tickets to another regular season game in the Bronx or receive a refund. They’ll also have the chance to buy tickets for the game in East Hartford at a discounted price.

Tickets for the game will go on sale August 30th.

