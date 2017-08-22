UConn football fans ranked as third-least happy fans in college football by ESPN

(WTNH)–Happiness comes from within.

It just doesn’t come if you’re a UConn football fan, apparently. ESPN recently ranked all 128 college football programs in order of fan happiness, and Huskies fans finished 126th. Impressive.

You can check it out for yourself here.

According to ESPN, UConn fans are “distraught.”

The rankings are based on factors like recent win-loss record, wins over rivals, coaching stability, recruiting, revenue and the ratio of positive to negative tweets about the team from fans on Twitter.

They probably should have factored in Randy Edsall’s return to the sidelines a little bit more, because the reaction we’ve seen certainly wouldn’t suggest Huskies fans are distraught. That was more the Paul Pasqualoni era.

What do you think about the ESPN story? Vote in our, more official poll, below.

