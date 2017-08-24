2nd seed Cibulkova advances at CT Open; day features adaptive tennis event

Radwanska back in action Thursday night at 7pm

Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The CT Open got its first look at Dominika Cibulkova on Wednesday night.

After a slow start in her match with Alize Cornet, Cibulkova rallied to win 2-6, 6-2, 6-4, advancing to the quarterfinals at the CT Tennis Center.

The day also saw Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Shuai Zhang and Kirsten Flipkens move on during afternoon action on Stadium Court.

On the outer courts the tournament held a clinic for adaptive tennis, featuring pro’s and wheelchair athletes competing.

Thursday night at the CT Open #1 seed Agnieszka Radwanska is back in action, her 7pm match will be followed by a men’s legends match featuring James Blake and Michael Chang.

