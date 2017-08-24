Little League World Series ushers come from all corners of the country

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WTNH) — On the field in Williamsport is exciting baseball action, but off the field, it takes hundreds of volunteers to make the Little League World Series a success.

These volunteers come from all over the country, with many coming back year after year.

“It’s similar to the same thing as sawdust in the circus,” explained Pete Esquivel, Jr. “Once it’s in your blood, you can’t get it out.”

Besides the players, ushers at the Little League World Series might be the most important people at the park. Like the players, they don’t get paid to volunteer their time.

“The camaraderie, the people…this whole big venue, this entire complex is for 12-year-olds and there’s just nothing like it,” said Paul Bernor from Milford whose been coming to Williamsport for the past 16 years.

“I’m very blessed we have our team from Fairfield, Connecticut here and these are kids that I actually umpire for so it’s been a blast,” stated Wendell Stiber, an archer from Beacon Falls. Stiber has been involved in Little League his whole life.

“It’s fun to see people enjoying themselves,” said Esquivel, Jr., also known as Little League Pete, who is from Barstow, Calif. “I have children, I mean, adults that were children when I started, and now I see their children so it’s fun.”

Esquivel, Jr. is also a baseball lifer who wears his Little League pride on his sleeve. Well, actually, on his arm.

“I’m part of the Western Region Group in San Bernadino, Calif. and I’ve been there 45 years and I’ve been sitting in this little section and right next to the wall is a Little League logo…Someone had mentioned, ‘Hey, what’s Little League Pete without a Little League tattoo?’ So there, went from there,” Esquivel, Jr. explained.

