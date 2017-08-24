Troy Ashkinos grand slam leads Fairfield American; Ethan Righter missed it, sort of

WILLIAMSPORT, PA. (WTNH)— Fairfield American Little Leaguer Troy Ashkinos is gonna have quite the story to tell when he goes back to school next week. So will, Ethan Righter.

Ashkinos’ 4th inning grand slam against New Jersey lead CT to a 12-2 win in an elimination game at the Little League World Series. The win sets up a rematch with Texas on Thursday night at 7:30p. The winner of that game advances to play North Carolina in Saturday’s United States Championship game.

Erik Dobratz has more on Ashkinos’ big blow and why nature forced Righter to miss the front end of the big swat!

