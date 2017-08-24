Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner still hustling after all these years

BRONX, N.Y. (WTNH)– Brett Gardner plays with old school grit.

“I try to man, try to play every game like it’s my last”, says the Yankees outfielder, “you never know when its gonna be taken away from you.”

That approach has worked since Gardner first got called up to the big leagues in June of 2008, he’s now the longest tenured Yankee on the roster.

Part of the 2009 World Series championship team, Gardner says he picked up great advice from the veterans along the way, now he carries the the baton of Yankee tradition proudly.

“It’s a special place to play, there are only a handful of guys that come through here and play for the Yankees.”

Rookie outfielder Clint Frazier takes any advice Gardner has to offer, “Gardy is the heart and soul of this team, he knows how to make you feel real comfortable, he’s a leader and a grinder.”

The soon to be 34 year old is showing shows no signs of slowing down. Gardner has a career high 20 home runs so far this season, he’s put together a nice career.

“I’m most proud of still being here as long as I have”, says Gardner, “there’s no better place to play, no better team to play for and we have got the best fans in the world.”

