Daria Gavrilova winning matches, eating pizza and feeling smart in New Haven

Gavrilova sends pictures to friends telling them she got into Yale

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Daria Gavrilova is still waiting to win her first career WTA title.

Maybe New Haven will be the place. She likes it here.

The 23 year won her quarter-final match against Kirsten Flipkens on Thursday at the CT Open, 6-2, 6-4, to advance to the semi-finals where she will meet the defending champion Agnieszka Radwanska.

On the court, Gavrilova wears her emotions on her sleeve, at times she’s thrilled with her play but when she’s not you’ll know.

Gavrilova is happy to still be playing in New Haven not just for a shot at the title, she’s enjoying the whole Elm City experience.
The Spanish food and dessert hit the spot on Wednesday, so did the mashed potato and bacon pizza at Bar after a 3 hour match earlier in the week.

Gavrilova has also developed an appetite for anything Yale, she’s grown fond of the architecture of the Ivy League school, particularly the entrance ways.

