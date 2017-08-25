Defending CT Open champ Agnieszka Radwanska advances to semi-finals with straight set win

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Defending CT Open champ Agniezka Radwanska advanced to the semi-finals on Thursday beating Peng Shuai, 7-5, 6-3.
Radwanska will play 23 year old Daria Gavrilova in the final four.
