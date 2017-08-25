Michael Chang invades James Blake’s turf on Legends Night at the CT Open

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Tennis great Michael Chang played made a few stops in New Haven in his playing days, when the tournament was known as the Volvo International.

Thursday night Chang was back in New Haven to play Fairfield’s James Blake in a Legend’s series exhibition at the CT Tennis Center.

In their prime both guys had great speed and court coverage.

They may have lost a step or two since then but the 37-year old Blake and the 45-year old Chang showed the crowd in New Haven can still play some tennis.

