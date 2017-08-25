Michael Chang invades James Blake’s turf on Legends Night at the CT Open

Chang tries winning over crowd by reminding them Blake went to Harvard

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Tennis great Michael Chang played made a few stops in New Haven in his playing days, when the tournament was known as the Volvo International.

Thursday night Chang was back in New Haven to play Fairfield’s James Blake in a Legend’s series exhibition at the CT Tennis Center.

In their prime both guys had great speed and court coverage.
They may have lost a step or two since then but the 37-year old Blake and the 45-year old Chang showed the crowd in New Haven can still play some tennis.

More stories by John Pierson, Sports Anchor

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s