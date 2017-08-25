UConn great Rebecca Lobo shares story of success with area girls at the CT Open

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Every once and a while Rebecca Lobo said she’ll have a Forrest Gump moment when her life accomplishments flash before her eyes.

Thursday at the CT Open, the former UConn great told her story of success to about 100 area high school aged girls.

Lobo shared many messages with the girls, one being a valuable lesson she learned from UConn’s Hall of Fame women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma.

He coached his team to believe, ‘that there is always more to give when you think you’ve given all you’ve got.’

A member of the 1995 National Champion at UConn, Lobo said sports has helped her lead a charmed life beyond basketball.

More stories by John Pierson, Sports Anchor