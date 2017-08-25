UConn great Rebecca Lobo shares story of success with area girls at the CT Open

By Published: Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Every once and a while Rebecca Lobo said she’ll have a Forrest Gump moment when her life accomplishments flash before her eyes.

Thursday at the CT Open, the former UConn great told her story of success to about 100 area high school aged girls.

Lobo shared many messages with the girls, one being a valuable lesson she learned from UConn’s Hall of Fame women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma.
He coached his team to believe, ‘that there is always more to give when you think you’ve given all you’ve got.’

A member of the 1995 National Champion at UConn, Lobo said sports has helped her lead a charmed life beyond basketball.

More stories by John Pierson, Sports Anchor

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s