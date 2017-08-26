Daria Gavrilova claims the first WTA singles title of her career at the Connecticut Open, in a three-set stunner over No.2 seed Dominika Cibulkova

NEW HAVEN, CT, USA – Daria Gavrilova can finally lift a championship trophy.

The unseeded Australian triumphed in the final of the Connecticut Open on Saturday, ousting No.2 seed Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia in a gripping encounter, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. Gavrilova clinches the first WTA singles title of her career in New Haven.

“It feels pretty special to win my first tournament here,” Gavrilova exclaimed during the trophy presentation. “It means the world to me to hold this trophy.” Gavrilova, currently ranked World No.26, is also projected to enter the Top 20 for the first time in her career on Monday.

The two players had met only once before, with Cibulkova taking a decisive 6-3, 6-2 win over Gavrilova in the second round of last year’s Wimbledon. But the Australian turned the tables on Cibulkova this time, claiming victory in a grueling two hours and 45 minutes.

Cibulkova, the World No.11, fought hard throughout the match, but was denied her first WTA title of the year.

“It was a fight for every single ball, and I gave 100 percent today, and she was just better,” Cibulkova said on court after the match. “This was a tournament I could finally play my good tennis, and I’m happy about it.”

The first set opened with breaks of serve in four of the first six games, as both players were struggling while serving into the bright sun on a lovely day in New Haven.

