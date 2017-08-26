Dominika Cibulkova powers her way into the CT Open final

Will play for 9th career singles title

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–

Dominika Cibulkova has won 8 career WTA singles titles, Saturday she’ll play for a 9th and the first this year.
The worlds 11th ranked player advanced to the championship match of the CT Open with a 6-1, 6-3, win over Elise Mertens.

The tournaments 2nd seed had the look of a grand slam champion, Cibulkova was powerful and fast in her first career meeting with Mertens.

Cibulkova will play Daria Gavrilova in the title match, Gavrilova knocked off defending champ Agnieszka Radwanska in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.

Saturday’s championship is scheduled for 3pm at the CT Tennis Center.

