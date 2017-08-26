Feisty Daria Gavrilova gets a 3rd chance to win her first title; eliminates defending CT Open champ

23 year old knocks off Agnieszka Radwanska in semi-finals

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–

Daria Gavrilova has had a couple of chances to win a WTA singles title, Saturday at the CT Tennis Center, the 23-year old will look to win her first. She will play the #2 seed Dominika Cibulkova in the CT Open championship.

Friday night on Stadium Court, Gavrilova eliminated the defending champ Agnieszka Radwanska in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.

Gavrilova is playing some good tennis right now. The worlds 26th ranked player was powerful and precise in her win over the tournaments top seed Radwanska.

If you haven’t seen Gavrilova play, she’s fiesty, you’ll know exactly what she’s feeling on the court.

She has played Cibulkova just once in her career and lost. The championship match is scheduled to start at 3pm.

