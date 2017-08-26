Jimmy Williams loves being a champion; makes his first title defense Saturday at Foxwoods

Williams faces Issouf Kinda for WBC United States welterweight title

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–

West Haven’s Jimmy Williams will defend his WBC United States welterweight title Saturday night for the first time.
He squares off against Issouf Kinda, who is 18-4.

The 30 year old Williams can’t wait to step in the ring. He’s worked hard and gone through a lot to be a champion.

Williams is 13-0-1 in his professional career.

It’s going to be an exciting night of fighting at Foxwoods. Following the fight card the crowd will be able to watch the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight on the arena’s big screen.
The fights start at 6pm.

