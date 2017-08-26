Tennis great James Blake excited about authoring his new book “Ways of Grace”

Incident with N.Y.P.D. inspired Blake to write latest book

Fairfield’s James Blake always loves coming back to New Haven. He had some of his best moments playing at the CT Tennis Center.

Blake was back on Stadium Court this week taking part in the Legend’s series, facing Michael Chang on Thursday and playing a second match on Friday.

Blake also spent time promoting ans signing copies of his new book, “Ways of Grace”, it’s the second book the Harvard grad has authored.
He says it was inspired by his incident with the New York City Police Department

