Aaron Boone says Yankees’ bullpen will be key to playoff run

By Published:

(WTNH)–Don’t look now, but we have ourselves quite a race in the American League East. Starting play on Monday, the Red Sox had a slim, 2.5-game lead over the Yankees in the division.

Our Erik Dobratz had the chance to catch up with former Yankee and ESPN broadcaster Aaron Boone in Williamsport while covering the Fairfield Little Leaguers. Boone says the Yankees are in good shape, and if they make the playoffs–watch out.

“If you can get in, and get past that play-in game if you will, and into the playoffs, you’ve got to have a deep bullpen, and certainly that’s what they have,” Boone said.

Check out the video above for more.

