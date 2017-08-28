Former UConn guard Rodney Purvis signs training camp deal with Orlando Magic

By Published:
(AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

(WTNH)–The Orlando Magic are going to give the “Ferrari” a test drive.

The Magic signed former UConn guard Rodney Purvis to a partially guaranteed deal on Monday. Purvis will be with the team through training camp, and could end up either on the roster or with Orlando’s G-League team in Lakeland, Fla.

The 23-year-old averaged 13.8 points, 4.2 boards and 2.5 assists for the Huskies as a senior last season.

He began his UConn career as the “Ferrari in the garage,” which Kevin Ollie dubbed him after he transferred from NC State, where he signed as a McDonald’s All-American out of high school.

The 6-4, 205-pound guard never quite lived up to that hype in Raleigh or Storrs, but his athleticism and defensive potential have the Magic interested.

Purvis went undrafted in June, but spent time with the Utah Jazz in Summer League.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s