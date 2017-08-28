High school football is almost here as Hamden, Seymour, others scrimmage

(WTNH)–The high school football season kicks off a week from Friday, and our own Erik Dobratz can hardly believe it.

Where did summer go?

On Monday, Hamden had a scrimmage with some area teams. Ridgefield, Seymour, and Staples all made the trip to the home of the Green Dragons.

All four squads rotated on and off the field as they tried to work out the kinks before the season begins. Seymour coach Tom Lennon says his Wildcats will be ready.

“Yeah, love it, I’m excited to be back,” Lennon said. “The kids put in the work. We’ve been working in the weight room and doing conditioning all summer and you know, camps, so we’re now just a couple of weeks away from the real thing, and we’re excited.”

We’ll have more previews of the upcoming season over the next couple of weeks right here on SportzEdge.com, so check us out.

