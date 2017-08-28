High school football is almost here as Hamden, Seymour, others scrimmage

By Published:

(WTNH)–The high school football season kicks off a week from Friday, and our own Erik Dobratz can hardly believe it.

Where did summer go?

On Monday, Hamden had a scrimmage with some area teams. Ridgefield, Seymour, and Staples all made the trip to the home of the Green Dragons.

All four squads rotated on and off the field as they tried to work out the kinks before the season begins. Seymour coach Tom Lennon says his Wildcats will be ready.

“Yeah, love it, I’m excited to be back,” Lennon said. “The kids put in the work. We’ve been working in the weight room and doing conditioning all summer and you know, camps, so we’re now just a couple of weeks away from the real thing, and we’re excited.”

We’ll have more previews of the upcoming season over the next couple of weeks right here on SportzEdge.com, so check us out.

More stories by Erik Dobratz

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s