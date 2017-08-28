Houston-area ‘Sugar Land Skeeters’ playing in New Britain following Hurricane Harvey devastation

(WTNH)–The Atlantic League baseball team had its series against the New Britain Bees moved to Connecticut after Hurricane Harvey.

News 8’s Bob Wilson was in New Britain this afternoon, and talked to players, who discussed the impact the storm has had on their lives so far.

The Bees were allowing fans in for free and offering donation jars, collecting money for the Red Cross to help victims.

“It’s not the best situation, but my family is safe my girlfriend is safe my dogs are safe, will pick up the pieces from there,” said pitcher Zech Zinicola.

The players left for a road trip while the storm was still a tropical depression, and haven’t been back since. They’ve only seen the news reports about how bad the damage is, but many of them have lost everything.

The stadium in Sugar Land was flooded, as was the parking lot where most of the players’ cars were. They’ve likely all lost their cars in the storm.

