West Haven’s Jimmy Williams defends title in eventful, controversial bout

(WTNH)–One judge saw it one way, the other saw it another. The bottom line? West Haven’s Jimmy Williams won by knockout on Saturday night, holding on to his WBC welterweight title.

Williams paid respect to Ben Callahan before the fight, the young man who drowned this summer in Branford. Ben’s brothers Cooper and Scout both carried his championship belts into the ring.

The fight lasted just four rounds, as Williams was able to knock Issouf Kinda down twice in the first two rounds. In the fourth, as the two fighters were tangled up and both threw a couple of punches, Kinda accidentally hit the referee. Williams hit Kinda with a straight right hand, knocking him down.

Williams scored the knockout, keeping his belt and running his record to 14-0. But there was a lot of dispute after the fight, as Kinda’s team and others in the arena felt Williams’ knockout punch should have been deemed illegal.

“I see him swinging at me, so I just threw my straight right hand and connected,” Williams said. “If he would’ve thrown a punch, I would’ve got hit too.”

“If it would’ve happened to me, I would want the rematch, so they want to do it again, hey, we can come right back in December.”

As for the Callahan brothers, they were appreciative of the chance to honor their brother.

“It was very crowded and everyone was screaming and it was very loud, but I felt very good doing it,” said Scout.

“I thought it was really nice of Jimmy to let us do that, and do dedicate the fight to my brother,” Cooper said.

