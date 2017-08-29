CCSU quarterback Jacob Dolegala is a big, 6-foot-6 completion machine

(WTNH)–One thing that is synonymous with football teams coached by Pete Rossomondo is elite quarterbacks. From Ryan Osiecki to Ronnie Nelson at New Haven, and now Jacob Dolegala at Central Connecticut State.

The big six-foot-six signal caller passed for 15 touchdowns last season and almost threw for 3,000 yards as well in 11 games in action. He set the single-season team record for passes completed, passing yards, and completions in a single game.

Rossomando is happy to have him.

“He’s a good leader, that’s the one thing I can say. Now we have synergy, he’s not just worrying about what he’s suppossed to be doing, he’s worrying about what everyone’s doing, and he can do that now because he already knows what he’s suppossed to do,” Rossomando said. “I just feel very comfortable out there, I know the offense very well now and it just makes everything that much easier.”

The junior quarterback and the Blue Devils open Friday at Syracuse at 7 p.m.

