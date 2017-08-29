UConn soccer’s Ray Reid excited about potential of young team

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH)–The UConn men’s soccer team picked up a huge win on Monday, taking down Quinnipiac, 1-0, in overtime. That has to put a smile on coach Ray Reid’s face. He’s in his 21st year at the helm in Storrs.

This year’s Huskies squad has been prone to some growing pains. There are more fresh faces on the field this season. The team opened the year dropping three straight before last night.

Reid has seen it all in his two decades of coaching at UConn, so no worries. He says he likes the talent level on this team, and he just loves being on the sidelines.

“I love being around young people, I love coaching, I’m very fortunate to be at the University of Connecticut,” Reid said. “Susan Herbst and David Benedict, Michelle Rubin, they make our team a priority and they give us resources to compete, so we’re blessed.”

UConn is back in action on Saturday night in Storrs, hosting Notre Dame at 7 p.m.

