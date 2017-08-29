West Haven football looking to avenge last year’s bitter playoff defeat

(WTNH)–It’s not how you start, but how you finish that matters. Anyone who knows me knows that I hate cliches, but it applies to West Haven football. The Westies had a great season last year, a loaded squad in a loaded conference. But the season ended in the first round of the playoffs with a surprise loss to Ridgefield. The Tigers talked some trash, too.

The Blue Devils say this year is going to be different.

“That feeling, I always feel that feeling, and I want to feel it again. So I keep working, my teammates are coming out here in 84 degree weather, they’re out here working. They were a good team, we were a good team, things just didn’t turn out our way. If you go 10-0 and lose in the playoffs, that’s all you think about all offseason. So we just didn’t have 100 percent, but Ridgefield played a great game.

High school football coverage all fall right here on SportzEdge (TV and dot-com). The season kicks off next Friday.

