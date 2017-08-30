After dominant championship run, Hillhouse football moving up to Class L

(WTNH)–It’s never easy being a defending champ. Hillhouse football knows that first-hand. Coming off of a state championship last season, their reward this season? Moving up a class.

The Academics go from Class M to the loaded Class L. New Canaan has dominated that class in recent years.

Hillhouse says they’re ready for the challenge, though. They play a tough Southern Connecticut Conference schedule, which should prepare them for the playoffs. The Academics have lost some players from last year’s title-winning team.

“We try to respect those teams that are always in the Class L playoffs, like New Canaan and those teams, but still we bring our own championship spirits, coming from last year and the things we did,” said senior defensive end Prince Boyd.

“We’re excited to be in L, that’s where all the excitement’s at, and we’re accepting the challenge and ready to get it going,” said coach Reggie Lytle.

Hillhouse kicks off on September 8th. They open with Daniel Hand, at the Surf Club.

