Andy Katz to serve as in-stadium host for UConn football games

(WTNH)–UConn has announced that former ESPN college basketball analyst Andy Katz will be its new in-stadium host on gamedays for football games this fall.

The school tweeted out the following video featuring Katz on Wednesday night:

This Just In: UConn Football has a new Gameday Host, @TheAndyKatz. Be there for the home opener tomorrow 👉 https://t.co/SyrOCbanqB pic.twitter.com/gCPYP7mDEV — UConn Huskies (@UConnHuskies) August 30, 2017

Katz was laid off by ESPN in April during the company’s brutal round of cutbacks. He was recently working for the American Athletic Conference at the league’s football media day last month.

It’s nice to see one of the best college sports reporters in the business back at work, and for Huskies fans, should be a treat to see him at the Rent.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff