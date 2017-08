(WTNH)–Lots of big shoes to fill on the sidelines this season. One of those schools with a new head coach is Notre Dame of West Haven. Former offensive coordinator Joe DeCaprio taking over for coach Tom Marcucci.

Marcucci is still the athletic director at Notre Dame, and he’s responsible for a lot of banners in that gym.

DeCaprio says he knows there’s pressure following Marcucci, but he’s having fun doing what he loves.

Check out the video above for more.

More stories by Henry Chisholm