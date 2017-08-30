UConn football returns Thursday night; players say they never lost faith in themselves

Published:

(WTNH)–The wait is almost over for UConn football fans. The Huskies will take to the field on Thursday to begin the “ReStorred” era.

Coach Randy Edsall is back in Storrs, leading UConn. There have been a few rough years since he’s left. He’s probably going to bring some fans back to the Rent though. Huskies fans are hoping he’ll bring wins as well.

UConn won just three games last season. They were down, but even before the coaching change, players say they never felt defeated.

“We always had good vibes, positive vibes, even when we were at our worst. We had to keep up the team spirit, whether it was the younger guys starting or the older guys bringing it,” said defensive back Jamar Summers.

“It was a little tough for us in the offseason, but after the season we had last year, we really built the confidence back and in the spring, the scoreboard that we had in the spring made us believe that we can do it,” said wideout Henry Mayala. “We just have to keep it going and August 31, we’re going to show the world what we’ve got.”

Huskies and Holy Cross take to the Rent on Thursday. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m, and you can watch on SNY.

