Yale men’s basketball adds Georgia Tech to 2017-18 schedule

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – An already very challenging 2017-18 schedule has gotten even more difficult for the Yale men’s basketball team. The Bulldogs will now play at Georgia Tech on Saturday, Jan. 6.

Yale was originally scheduled to host Elms College that day but will instead be in Atlanta to meet the Yellow Jackets of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The schools will be meeting for the third time. The Bulldogs won the previous two games – 79-78 in Atlanta in 1968 and 101-95 at the 1973 Kiwanis-Old Dominion Classic.

Georgia Tech will begin its second year under head coach Josh Pastner after compiling a 21-16 record and posting a runner-up finish in the NIT.

Yale also has NIT champion TCU on the schedule. The Bulldogs meet the Horned Frogs on Dec. 2 in Fort Worth.

Yale now has 12 games against teams that won at least 20 games last year.

In other scheduling news, Yale’s game at St. Bonaventure on Dec. 9 will air on ESPNU. Expect more television information in the coming weeks.

The Bulldogs kick off the season on Nov. 10 at Creighton as part of the Hall of Fame Classic.

More stories by SportzEdge Contributor