Arizona State to honor late Pat Tillman with statue

(WTNH) — The late football player and U.S. Army ranger Pat Tillman has been honored by his alma mater, Arizona State.

The university unveiled a statue of Tillman at the school’s home field, Sun Devil Stadium.

Tillman’s family, friends, and former teammates were among those on hand for the unveiling.

Current Arizona State players will pass by and touch the statue every time they take the field before each home game.

Tillman walked away from his football career in 2002 to enlist in the U.S. Army. He died while serving in Afghanistan in 2004.

More stories by Matt Dillane, WTNH.com Staff