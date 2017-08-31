Judge: Lawsuits against Hernandez can be heard in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — A judge says two wrongful-death lawsuits pending against the estate of late NFL player late Aaron Hernandez will be heard in Boston, in Suffolk County.

An attorney for Hernandez’s estate asked that the lawsuits filed by the families of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado be heard in Bristol County, where the attorney’s office is and a third wrongful-death suit is being heard.

Related Content: Pouncey says Hernandez was in ‘great spirits’ before hanging

A judge in a decision released Wednesday said Boston is the proper venue because that’s where the families live and an impartial jury can be seated.

Furtado and de Abreu were killed in a Boston drive-by in 2012. Hernandez was acquitted of the killings in April. Days later, he killed himself in prison, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd.

More stories by Associated Press