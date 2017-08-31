Live Blog: UConn football kicks off second Randy Edsall era against Holy Cross

(WTNH)–You are looking LIVE at a computer screen that will bring you updates from Rentschler Field in East Hartford, as UConn football opens the 2017 season against FCS opponent Holy Cross.

(OK, that wasn’t quite Brent Musburger-esque, but still).

—END OF 1ST QTR— UCONN 7, HOLY CROSS 3. —

8:19 p.m. Domenic Cozer rushes for 4 yards. Tackle made by Jamar Summers.

8:18 p.m. Kickoff is muffed but picked up in end zone. Touchback. Crusaders will start at the 25.

8:15 p.m. Nate Hopkins rushes for 11 yards and the TOUCHDOWN. Huskies take the lead, 7-3.

8:14 p.m. Pindell completes pass to ALec Bloom for a gain of 18. Inside the 5 now, but Huskies called for false start.

8:11 p.m. After a good kickoff return, David Pindell hits Hergy Mayala for an 18-yard gain. Huskies have now crossed midfield. Pindell then hits Keyion Dixon for another 10 yards, and the Huskies are inside the 20.

8:07 p.m. Holy Cross is on the board. A.J. Wells drains the 25-yard FG, and the Crusaders lead UConn, 3-0. 3:32 left in 1st qtr. Impressive drive.

8:05 p.m. Nice play by Tyler Coyle to break up a would be touchdown pass. Huskies stop the Crusaders on third down. We’ve got 4th and 4, from the UConn 8. Crusaders will kick the FG.

8:02 p.m. Penalty was for ineligible man downfield. UConn forces an incompletion, but Peter Pujas hits Jordan Montgomery again for another big gain, 1st down. Holy Cross now at the 15.

7:59 p.m. Holy Cross has crossed into enemy territory now. First down pass completed to Jordan Montgomery. Another completion moves them to the UConn 30, but there’s a flag.

7:57 p.m. Ruling on field is confirmed. Fatukasi is gone. Wow.

7:56 p.m. UConn’s Folorunso Fatukasi called for targeting while defending the last pass play. Officials now reviewing it.

7:53 p.m. Pindell is hit as he throws, and thankfully overthrows his intended receiver. Brett Graham in to punt for the Huskies. Fair catch called, and the Crusaders take over on their own 20.

7:49 p.m. 2nd down pass complete but for no gain. UConn at the 41, 3rd and 10. Holy Cross calls timeout.

7:48 p.m. Arkeel Newsome with a big gain on the screen pass, moves the ball to the 37, after being stuffed on 1st down. 3rd and 1. UConn converts on Nate Hopkins rush for 4. 1st down.

7:44 p.m. UConn forces a punt, fair catch made. Huskies will take over at their own 28.

7:43 p.m. Sack by UConn’s Chris Britton. Loss of six. It’s now 3rd & 21.

7:41 p.m. Big gain downfield by Holy Cross’ Diquan Walker negated by a penalty–lineman went too far downfield. 2nd and 15 for the Crusaders.

7:40 p.m. We knew they’d be up-tempo, but that was ridiculous.

7:38 p.m. David Pindell begins the new UConn era with a 6-yard completion to Tyraiq Beals. Hits Beals again on second down for 3 yards. Arkeel Newsome goes nowhere on third down and UConn will have to punt. All of that happened in under a minute.

7:27 p.m. Holy Cross kicks off, UConn receives. Touchback. Huskies will start on their own 25.

7:34 p.m. We’re almost ready to get started here in East Hartford! We have an almost half-full stadium, with people still filing in. The band is on the field, the Huskies just ran out onto the field, and we’ve got about 2 minutes until kickoff.

