UConn football hoping for offensive improvement under Randy Edsall

(WTNH)–The UConn offense in the Bob Diaco era was, for the post part, offensive. The Huskies really struggled at the beginning of games last year, with a lot of slow starts. At the end of the year, they completely fell apart, scoring just 13 points in their final three games combined.

This year, they’ve got a new offensive coordinator (Rhett Lashlee from Auburn), and a new approach.

“I like it. The big thing is the tempo,” said running back Arkeel Newsome. “It’s fun, it’s going to get defenses off track, it’s going to tire them out, which is going to be an advantage for us.”

Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff

