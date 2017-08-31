UConn players say “sense of tradition” is back as Randy Edsall returns

Published:

(WTNH)–UConn football is back, and there’s a different–if familiar buzz around Rentschler Field on Thursday.

Randy Edsall returns to the sidelines for the first time since 2010, and returning with him is a sense of hope for the program that has been absent in recent years.

Players feel it too, even redshirt freshman running back Nate Hopkins.

“A guy that’s been here and had success, it brings back a sense of tradition,” Hopkins said. “That’s the biggest thing. When you have that, it brings back the fans more, and all of the energy back throughout the state.”

The Huskies will take the field against Holy Cross Thursday night at the Rent. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

