Fairfield Little Leaguers get invite onto the field at Yankee Stadium

(WTNH)–What a thrill it was for the Fairfield American Little League team on Friday night. The guys got to take the field at Yankee Stadium, lining up alongside the Yanks during the national anthem.

New York third baseman Todd Frazier knows the feeling. Not long ago, Frazier stood alongside Derek Jeter after playing in the Little League World Series. He was excited thinking about being the major leaguer to their Little Leaguer this time.

“Now to be a person that they’re going to stand next to, I could pinch myself,” Frazier said. “I can’t wait to see these kids and to see the smiles on their faces. It’s just going to be a very good time for them, and it’s such a big game they’re coming to too, against Boston, so hopefully they bring us some good luck.”

More stories by John Pierson