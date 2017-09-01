Four-star recruit Sidney Wilson coming to UConn after leaving St. John’s

St. Raymond's Sidney Wilson #35 in action against St. John's College HS during their Big Apple Basketball Classic high school basketball game in Manhattan, NY on Saturday, January 17, 2015. St. Raymond won the game. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

(WTNH)–Kevin Ollie has scored a recruiting coup, as four-star forward Sidney Wilson announced that he has committed to UConn after leaving St. John’s earlier in the week.

The 6-7, 170-pound small forward left St. John’s after just a few days on campus. He was considered one of the best small forward recruits in the country, and initially chose the Red Storm over programs like UConn, Cincinnati, Florida, Indiana, Louisville, Syracuse and Texas, among others.

ESPN’s Adam Finkelstein says Wilson might remind some Huskies fans of Stanley Robinson:

The New York City native played high school ball at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire, and complained of “distractions” once he returned home. He’ll give the Huskies some much-needed length on the wing after the transfers of Vance Jackson and Juwan Durham.

