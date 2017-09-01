Quinnipiac plays first games on new athletic fields

(WTNH)–Quinnipiac has lots of new turf to be proud of. The new complex for field hockey is just about complete–the team played its first game on it on Friday afternoon.

QU has also made renovations to its lacrosse field. Athletic director Greg Amodio says everyone is happy with the finished product.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to have these facilities for our coaches and student athletes,” Amodio said. “This is what a D-1 experience is all about. It’s making sure they have a great academic experience, but also an opportunity to compete for championships, and these fields give us the chance to do that.”

The men’s soccer team opens play on its new field on Saturday at 2 p.m.

