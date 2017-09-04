Closest finish in history highlights 2017 New Haven Road Race

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — More than 6,000 runners took part in the 40th annual Faxon Law New Haven Road Race including four Olympians and top distance runners. John Courtmanche of the Board of Directors for the New Haven Road Race said, “It’s grown quite a bit since 1978, but even in ’78, we had over two thousand runners in the 20k.”

Over 500 kids started off strong in 1/2 mile fun run. The 20K, 5K and half marathon followed.

Courtmanche added, It’s delightful to watch their smile on their faces as they come around, it’s a half a mile run but they are really pushing it.”

Allan Cameron said, “This year this trio is running the 5K they’re very excited. Scotty and I are running the relay. We are the Cameron crashers.”

A family who runs together sticks together. Laura Cameron added, “We love to do it as a family. We love the run as a family.”

Annie Cameron told NEWS8, “This is a fun event because I get to run with my family and we can finish it together.”

Scottie Cameron added, “It is really fun. It really is. And it’s a great event to do with your entire family.”

Some ran in the road race for the first time.

Brian Dumond said, “I’ve been wanting to do a 5K. I’m training for a half a marathon in the fall, but I just wanted to get a little bit of speed work done.”

Twelve of the original road race runners met before the race. The streakers have never missed a race in 40 years. Peter Sanchez says running in the road race changed his life.

Sanchez added, “I ran in the first one I thought that would be it, and after he finished I thought to myself maybe I will do one or two more. And it just took on a life of its own. Been one of the focal points of my life and I look forward to it every year. And I am proud to have been able to be healthy enough to do it.”

Our very own meteorologist Fred Campagna ran in the 20k. He had amazing finish, an hour and 20 minutes.

More stories by Noelle Gardner