Former UConn wideout Geremy Davis added to L.A. Chargers’ practice squad

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Geremy Davis caches a pass against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

(WTNH)–Former UConn wideout Geremy Davis has been added to the Los Angeles Chargers’ (that’s still weird to type) practice squad. The 25-year-old originally made the team’s 53-man roster, but was waived on Sunday.

He cleared waivers, and was added to the team’s practice squad, where he’ll be available in case of injury.

The former Husky was a sixth-round draft pick of the New York Giants back in 2015. He played in 10 games and caught 2 passes for 21 yards in 2015, before being let go by the team. The Chargers picked him up last season, and he played in three games but did not make a reception.

At UConn, Davis caught 165 balls for 2,292 yards and seven touchdowns.

