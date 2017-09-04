Former UConn wideout Geremy Davis added to L.A. Chargers’ practice squad

(WTNH)–Former UConn wideout Geremy Davis has been added to the Los Angeles Chargers’ (that’s still weird to type) practice squad. The 25-year-old originally made the team’s 53-man roster, but was waived on Sunday.

He cleared waivers, and was added to the team’s practice squad, where he’ll be available in case of injury.

The former Husky was a sixth-round draft pick of the New York Giants back in 2015. He played in 10 games and caught 2 passes for 21 yards in 2015, before being let go by the team. The Chargers picked him up last season, and he played in three games but did not make a reception.

At UConn, Davis caught 165 balls for 2,292 yards and seven touchdowns.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff