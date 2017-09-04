Two Hartford Yard Goats earn Eastern League All-Star honors

By Published:
Hartford Yard Goats pitcher Yency Almonte throws the first official pitch at Hartford's new Dunkin' Donuts Park on opening day in Hartford, Conn., Thursday, April 13, 2017. The city and its minor league baseball team are celebrating opening day at the city’s new 6,000-seat stadium, a year late and millions of dollars over budget. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb)

(WTNH)–The Hartford Yard Goats’ season is over, and what a success it was. The team played in front of a packed stadium almost every night, at a stunning new ballpark that already rivals UConn men’s and women’s basketball and football games as the best experience you can have at a sporting event in the state.

It wasn’t as successful a year on the field for the ‘Goats, who stumbled to a 62-77 record and a fifth-place finish in the Eastern League’s Eastern Division (kind of redundant there, but whatever). But if you also consider the success of the franchise’s parent club, the Colorado Rockies, and the number of former Yard Goats helping the squad make a playoff push for the first time in nearly a decade, as George Costanza would say, it looks decent.

A couple of Yard Goats also earned honors for their success in the Eastern League. A couple of others, including first baseman Ryan McMahon, earned the call-up to Triple-A, and thus weren’t eligible to be honored. Devastating.

Here are the two that were:

Josh Fuentes, 3B.

In 118 games with the ‘Goats, Fuentes batted .303 with 15 homers, 71 RBI and 48 runs scored. He ranked among the Eastern League’s leaders in total bases (205-tied for 4th), batting average (5th), and slugging percentage (.505-6th). He was also terrific defensively, leading all Eastern League third basemen in fielding percentage (.964).

Fuentes took home Eastern League Player of the Week honors twice this season.

Shane Broyles, RP.

Broyles collected 19 saves while posting a 1.60 ERA and a 3-1 record in 44 games with the ‘Goats. He led the league in saves and appearances (44).

Check out the entire Eastern League All-Star team here.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s