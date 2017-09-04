Two Hartford Yard Goats earn Eastern League All-Star honors

Related Coverage Led by a bunch of Yard Goats, the Colorado Rockies are contending for the first time in nearly a decade

(WTNH)–The Hartford Yard Goats’ season is over, and what a success it was. The team played in front of a packed stadium almost every night, at a stunning new ballpark that already rivals UConn men’s and women’s basketball and football games as the best experience you can have at a sporting event in the state.

It wasn’t as successful a year on the field for the ‘Goats, who stumbled to a 62-77 record and a fifth-place finish in the Eastern League’s Eastern Division (kind of redundant there, but whatever). But if you also consider the success of the franchise’s parent club, the Colorado Rockies, and the number of former Yard Goats helping the squad make a playoff push for the first time in nearly a decade, as George Costanza would say, it looks decent.

A couple of Yard Goats also earned honors for their success in the Eastern League. A couple of others, including first baseman Ryan McMahon, earned the call-up to Triple-A, and thus weren’t eligible to be honored. Devastating.

Here are the two that were:

Josh Fuentes, 3B.

In 118 games with the ‘Goats, Fuentes batted .303 with 15 homers, 71 RBI and 48 runs scored. He ranked among the Eastern League’s leaders in total bases (205-tied for 4th), batting average (5th), and slugging percentage (.505-6th). He was also terrific defensively, leading all Eastern League third basemen in fielding percentage (.964).

Fuentes took home Eastern League Player of the Week honors twice this season.

Shane Broyles, RP.

Broyles collected 19 saves while posting a 1.60 ERA and a 3-1 record in 44 games with the ‘Goats. He led the league in saves and appearances (44).

Check out the entire Eastern League All-Star team here.

